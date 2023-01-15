His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received His Excellency Yoon Seok Yul, President of the friendly Republic of Korea, who started a state visit that lasts for several days to the UAE..accompanied by his wife, First Lady Kim Kyun Hee.

His Excellency President Yoon Seok-yeol held an official reception ceremony upon his convoy’s arrival at Qasr Al-Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, accompanied by a group of horsemen on purebred Arabian horses.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President, escorted the guest to the podium of honor, and the national anthem of Korea was played, while the artillery fired 21 rounds, and a group of honor guards lined up to salute His Excellency.

Prior to the arrival of the Korean President’s convoy to the palace square, the “Emirates Knights” national aerobatics team flew over the palace sky, forming a flag of Korea.

The folklore bands also presented songs and performances from the Emirati heritage, which included the arts of “Al-Nadaba, Al-Ayala and Al-Harbiyah”, in addition to horse and camel shows, welcoming the Korean President.

A number of children waved the flags of the two countries and chanted greetings.

His Excellency was received by His Highness the sheikhs, ministers and senior officials who welcomed his visit to the country, namely: Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to His His Highness the President of the State, His Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs, His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and His Excellency Sarah Awad Issa Muslim Minister of State for Early Education, Her Excellency Noura bint Muhammad Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and His Excellency Maryam bint Muhammad Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council, His Excellency Falah Muhammad Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Municipalities and Transport Department, Member of the Executive Council, and His Excellency Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, the State Ambassador to Republic of Korea, His Excellency Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Mohamed Jamil Al Ramahi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar” and a number of senior officials in the country.

The delegation accompanying the Korean President included His Excellency Cho Kyung-ho, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning, Mr. Jo Ho-young, the official of the parliamentary faction of the ruling party, His Excellency Lee Jong-ho, Minister of Science and Information Technology and Communications, His Excellency Park Jin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Kwon Young-si, Minister of Unification, and His Excellency Lee Chang Yang, Minister of Industry, Trade and Energy, H.E. Won Hee-ryong, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, H.E. Lee Yong, Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises and Emerging Companies, H.E. Han Wa-jin, Minister of Environment, H.E. Kim Sung-Han, National Security Adviser, H.E. Yoo Jae-Seung, South Korean Ambassador to the UAE, along with a number of senior officials And heads of companies and major economic institutions in Korea.