His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” received today His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the friendly Republic of Turkey, who started today an official visit to the state.

His Excellency the Turkish President held an official reception ceremony upon his convoy’s arrival at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, where artillery fired 21 rounds and a group of honor guards lined up to salute His Excellency.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanied President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the podium of honor and played the national anthems of the UAE and Turkey.