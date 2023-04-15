His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received today His Excellency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of the friendly Federative Republic of Brazil, who is on an official visit to the country, accompanied by First Lady Ganga Lula da Silva.

His Excellency President Luis Inacio held an official reception ceremony upon his convoy’s arrival at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, where artillery fired 21 rounds, and a group of honor guards lined up to greet and welcome His Excellency.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President, escorted the guest to the podium of honor, and the national anthem of Brazil was played.

The procession of the country’s guest was accompanied by a number of knights on purebred Arabian horses in the palace square, while the “Emirates Knights” national aerobatics team flew in the sky of the palace, forming a panel with the Brazilian flag.