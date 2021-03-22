The secretary of Social Economy and reference of the Evita Movement, Emilio Persico, raised this Monday his intention to “nationalize” Y “democratize” food production in Argentina.

“Food sovereignty has to be local, we are working for that … If we want a federal Argentina we need each province to have its food and for large companies to have their competence,” highlighted the also reference of the Evita Movement, in dialogue with FM La Patriada.

As an example, the leader explained: “The milk for the provinces travels thousands of kilometers because there is only one hegemonic company.” And I add: “We must carry out a process of nationalization and democratization of food in Argentina”.

The official framed his proposal in a context of economic crisis and in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. To get out of this social situation, Persico insisted on “breaking the monopolies for a sovereign food policy. This means that there is competition, the best price control is to change the economic structure of each item.”

Persico reported that eleven million people receive food assistance from the State. “Today 60 percent arrive with food assistance from the State, before it was 30. On Friday I got together with some colleagues from a community in Salta and they have seven picnic areas in different communities with the help of the State and another 20 without anything, with contribution from the church communities, “he analyzed.

Food prices continue to rise and differ from each other according to the area where they are sold. Photo EFE

In any case, the leader affirmed that, after the first stage of the quarantine, the “changas and informal work of thousands of colleagues “.

Within this framework, the Government is also looking for tools to combat the rise in food prices that continues to rise. According to Indec, the Total Basic Basket (CBT) registered an increase of 2.7% in February compared to January and a year-on-year variation of 42.2%.

Meanwhile, the Basic Food Basket (CBA), which exclusively measures food consumption without taking tariffs into account, the monthly variation compared to January was 3.6% and the interannual is 46.4%.

Regarding the “nationalization” of food, the body itself recognized that the same product can be worth up to 50% more depending on the region of the country in which it is purchased, according to the list of average values ​​of 14 foods and cleaning supplies. which he published in his monthly inflation reports.

Among the different areas, with some exceptions, prices are more expensive in the interior than in Capital and Greater Buenos Aires (GBA).

Thus, if that basket of 14 prices is taken, the Patagonian region is 17.8% more expensive than Capital and GBA; the values ​​in the NEA provinces are 12.1% higher; while in the Pampeana region, in Cuyo and in the NOA they are 8.3%, 6.5% and 5.6% more expensive respectively.

