The waste of millions of liters of water to recover a phone of an official It’s been a scandal in India and a totally useless action.

Rajesh Vishwas, a local food official, dropped his cell phone while he took a selfie at the Kherkatta dam in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Instead of resigning himself, he looked for a way to make his expensive device Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, worth nearly $1,200, was recovered.

First he sent local divers to look for it, but they were unsuccessful.

So Vishwas paid for a diesel pump to be brought in and to extract the water in order to recover it, as stated by the official in a video quoted in Indian media.

It took three days to pump two million liters of water from the dam.

And when they found it, the phone was too damaged to work.

Your justification

Vishwas stated that the cell phone contained sensitive government data and that it was necessary to recover it.

I declare that had verbal permission from RC Dhivara local Water Resources Department official, to release “some water into a nearby canal.”

This, according to his saying, “in fact would benefit farmers that they would have more water”.

A member of the water resources department arrived at the scene following a complaint.

“Vishwas has been suspended until an investigation is done. Water is an essential resource and can’t be wasted like this“Priyanka Shukla, a Kanker district official, told The National newspaper.

The water released was enough to irrigate about 600 hectares of farmland.

Vishwas He has denied abusing his position and said that the water it drained came from the overflow section of the dam and “it was not in usable condition“.

But his actions have drawn widespread criticism across the country, as India has experienced in recent years severe droughts and heat waves.

