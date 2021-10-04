This came as a quick response to what a report by the Audit Bureau revealed about the waste of public money in the Central Bank. Although it was issued in 2018, the Supreme Council of State hid it, and it was not possible to access it until now, according to Libyan media.

In their request, the parliamentarians clarified that the law granted the authority of oversight and supervision represented in the House of Representatives to take exceptional legal measures, including suspending the public servant from his work as a precaution so that the competent authority could verify the charges against him.

The request stressed that the senior works independently from the authority of Parliament and the Board of Directors of the Central Bank, and spends on the government without taking into account the financial law of the state and the public debt law, and disposes of the tax sales imposed on foreign exchange, which is a public revenue that he cannot spend.

According to what the parliamentarians reported, Al-Kabeer’s actions resulted in wasting public money, stopping the banking clearing from commercial bank branches in the east of the country and many cities, and the lack of cash for long periods.

They also pointed out that he had appointed a chairman of the board of directors of the Libyan Foreign Bank, which is the most important bank to which revenues from crude oil sales reach, and who does not meet the conditions, as he holds a scientific degree as a “massage technician.”

And the report of the Audit Bureau stated regarding the disappearance of funds that it was stated in the minutes of inference with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy that the Central Bank reiterated its efforts to pass a decision to supply goods and services according to documents for a collection fee of $ 1.5 billion, and the draft decision was prepared at the bank’s headquarters during the governor’s meeting with some traders and presented to the President Presidential Council to implement it.

The report demanded that Al-Siddiq Al-Kabeer be referred to the Public Prosecutor for his actions that harmed the state’s economy and caused the value of the Libyan dinar to fall and prices to rise.

loss of legitimacy

Member of the Libyan Parliament, Saeed Amghib, one of the applicants, notes that “Al-Kabeer” was sacked by Parliament earlier, adding on his Facebook page: “But it is the right of the people and the country that we should not stand idly by.”

Commenting on Sky News Arabia, the Libyan political analyst, Ahmed Al-Mahdawi, warns that Al-Kabir is accused of financing militias, and he did not rule out that the $1.5 billion he was accused of wasting was part of the sums he deposited with the Turkish Central Bank to overcome Turkey’s crisis, or that he hid to use as political perfection in the elections.

Al-Mahdawi explained that the Supreme Council of State concealed the Audit Bureau’s report over the past years, that the council’s president, Khaled Al-Mashri, is affiliated with the Brotherhood, and “we can say that the council derives its money from the great friend, so how does Al-Mashri spend on his foreign tours?”

Regarding Al-Kabeer’s demand to increase oil production to 1.8 million barrels per day next year instead of 1.3 million barrels, he said: “He wants his money source not to dry up. He did not lose his financial base because of his control of the Central Bank, and he wants to buy receivables to gain the largest number of seats, and Parliament and the honorable must be vigilant for the Brotherhood movement’s seizure of the sources of money.”