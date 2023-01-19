Abdullah Abu Daif (Cairo)

Jihan Hanan, an official in the Syrian al-Hawl camp, confirmed that it is dangerous because it contains the last cells of the terrorist organization “ISIS”, some of whom have relations with the organization from abroad and are still in contact, and their movements have increased during the recent period, especially in light of the ongoing military confrontations in the vicinity of the camp.

Jihan revealed to Al-Ittihad that the operations of escaping from the camp are continuing and occurring permanently, and have clearly increased during the recent period after the military operations in the vicinity of the camp, which caused a state of chaos inside it, and despite that there is a state of general control over the camp from the security authorities.

She said that the camp is located 45 km east of the city of Hasaka, near the Iraqi border, and is considered one of the largest camps in Syria. 27,000 Iraqis, 18,000 Syrians, and 8,500 foreigners, 90 percent of whom are women and children, and 70 percent are under the age of 12. She added that there are approximately 32 activists inside the camp, and many humanitarian organizations provide humanitarian and relief services, education, health, awareness and sports to help in rehabilitation and life in the camp, which includes many nationalities.

She said that there are centers for the care of unaccompanied children in the camp, who were sheltered and rehabilitated by the UNICEF organization, which has established 4 care centers inside it, and there is a rehabilitation center in Qamishli.

However, the camp suffers from poor humanitarian conditions in general, and a lack of water. During the security operation of the “Qasd” forces, dozens of intellectual training centers for children, courts, and prisons belonging to “ISIS” cells were uncovered inside it, while attempts are being made to reorganize themselves.

Hanan explained that the security forces are tasked with maintaining security when entering and leaving the camp, but there are no security forces inside, which makes it easy to organize meetings between extremist elements.

The camp official warned that a new generation of terrorists results from the movements of “ISIS” inside Al-Hol camp, due to the ease of influencing many of those who live in it and amid poisonous terrorist ideas, where the ages of children range from 12 to 18 years, and many of them are unaccompanied by their families.

Democratic and Republican members of the US House of Representatives put forward a draft bill to address the crisis of the displaced Syrians and limit the growth of the “ISIS” organization, under the title “The Law of Detainees and Displaced Syrians,” and addressing the humanitarian and security crisis in camps for detainees and displaced persons, especially the “Al-Hawl camp.” The deputies expressed their fear. The ISIS organization extended its control over these camps.