The court sentenced the deputy head of the Komarichsky district of the Bryansk region, who was accused of abuse of office in the implementation of a program to provide housing for orphans. The official received a suspended sentence, according to the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the region.

It was established that in 2017–2019, the deputy head of the district signed acts of acceptance of the quality of apartments intended for orphans. At the same time, she knew that the premises did not correspond to the terms of reference, writes NASHBRYANSK.RU…

Also, the official was engaged in the calculation and formation of the price of apartments for their subsequent purchase by the municipality. In some cases, the amount was 30% higher than the market value.

By her actions, the accused made an ineffective use of budgetary funds in the amount of over 11 million rubles, and also violated the housing rights and interests of orphans and children left without parental care.

The court found the woman guilty under Part 1 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Exceeding official powers” and sentenced her to one and a half years of suspended imprisonment. She was also deprived of the right to hold certain positions in state and municipal institutions for two years. The verdict has not yet entered into legal force.