The official said the ship will transport about 3,000 tons of minerals to Rostov-on-Don in Russia.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said the port of Mariupol on the Azov Sea was “operating normally.”

It added that its forces had completed removing mines from the port of Mariupol, explaining that the mines had been removed from the port’s land and the waters near it.

She added that Russia is communicating with the United Nations, adding that Moscow “does not rule out the possibility of international talks to open Ukrainian ports.”

Russia revealed that it assumed full control of Mariupol last week, after Ukrainian fighters surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant.

Mariupol suffered the worst losses of the war, and became a global symbol of defiance as fighters held out for months inside the Azovstal factory.