In Buryatia, the head of the Vodokanal Municipal Unitary Enterprise and the deputy of the Ulan-Ude City Council Zhargal Tsybikov were detained on suspicion of abuse of office and large embezzlement.

According to the regional Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, in 2019, the detainee forced his subordinates to work for free on the site of his mother-in-law, where they built a house and conducted communications during working hours. The total cost of work carried out at the expense of employees, funds and equipment of the enterprise amounted to 500 thousand rubles.

Tsibikov also forced the employees of the transport department to enter false data in the waybills about the kilometers traveled and the cost of fuels and lubricants. So he managed to appropriate 700 thousand rubles from the MUP budget.

Now the question of choosing a preventive measure against the official is being decided.