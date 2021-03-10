Optimizing games for the new generation is something everyone wants, and it seems Batman Arkham Knight would have improvements for Xbox Series X. Since the launch of the Xbox Series X, Batman Arkham Knight was one of those games that was tested for the automatic enhancements that it would have to play on the new hardware. The improvement that the game mainly benefited from was Auto HDR, which made it look much better.

However the Batman Arkham Knight was running at 30fps locked. Which limited the gaming experience, and continues to do so to this day, preventing the game from benefiting from the capabilities of the new hardware. If it is true that Batman Arkham Knight would have improvements for Xbox Series X | S, this would be a problem overcome.

Forza Horizon 4 is giving away an awesome Porsche for free to all gamers

Batman Arkham Knight would have improvements for Xbox Series X | S

Digital Foundry posted a video in October 2020 testing the Auto HDR of the new Xbox consoles, in which he showed how various games such as Batman: Arkham Knight and Panzer Dragoon Orta benefited from the feature. But it was also clear from the video that Rocksteady’s game, as well as many other games that would work via backward compatibility, would be limited by their programming.

All Bethesda games that should hit Xbox Game Pass in 2021

Now that we have seen this official image in which it is clearly pointed out that Batman Arkham Knight would have improvements for Xbox Series X | S, we might think that this situation will change very soon, and we will have the best version of the game. Of course, it could be a store error, as has happened before. So we will have to wait to see if this improvement will finally arrive. The game is currently available on Game Pass.