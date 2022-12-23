What did Martinez do?

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez mocked France star Kylian Mbappe during the World Cup “tango dancers” coronation celebrations in Buenos Aires.

Social media pioneers shared a picture of Martinez during the celebrations of Argentina’s victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, holding a doll with a picture of French star Kylian Mbappe on it.

Martinez had previously ridiculed the World Cup top scorer, Mbappe, in the dressing room after the final match, which ended with Argentina’s victory on penalties, as the English goalkeeper, Aston Villa, said: “A minute of mourning for Mbappe.”

It is worth noting that Martinez played an important role in Argentina’s victory in the World Cup, as he saved in the last moments at the end of extra time a dangerous shot by Randall Kolo Mwani before blocking the penalty shootout for French player Kingsley Coman, and leading his country to win the first World Cup since 1986.

official complaint

This led the French Football Federation to file a complaint with the Argentine Football Association, deeming Martínez’s celebrations “shocking” and “abnormal”.

According to Goal, FFF president Noel Le Graet said: “We’ve taken action. It’s very shocking. These are the young guys who gave everything they could for the success of the France national team, so it’s important that we support them.”

He added, “I wrote to the president of the Argentine Football Association. I find these abuses unnatural in the context of sports competition, and I find it difficult to understand them. He crossed the line, while Mbappe’s behavior was exemplary.”

A report by the British newspaper “Daily Mail” attributed the reason for Martinez’s mockery of Mbappe to the latter’s response in an interview before the start of the World Cup about comparing European teams with others, as the Paris Saint-Germain player said: “In Europe we enjoy the advantage of playing in tournaments such as the European Nations League. strongest in the world.