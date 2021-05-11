It’s been almost three years since Bethesda officially unveiled Starfield, and so far we’ve barely received little bits of information in a trickle. Despite having been able to obtain some information through leaks, as is the case with the recently leaked concept art, almost the entire game seems a mystery. The only thing Bethesda has taught for sure is that it will have a space travel-based setting.

Today, new information suggests that we could create our own spaceships in starfield.

According to a well-known insider, Starfield would not arrive in 2021

The news comes from the hand of an official poll published by Bethesda in his web page. The question in question that has raised the news is the following:

“I spend a lot of time creating my character, house or spaceship”

The possible responses are a range from “does not correspond at all to me” to “corresponds a lot to me.”

An official Bethesda poll suggests we could create our own spaceships in Starfield

As is obvious, this is far from a confirmation of the presence of any mechanics in the next Bethesda game, but the fact that they have introduced this very specific question suggests that on the one hand they want to know the feedback of the players, and also take the opportunity to create hype about the possibilities of Starfield. In addition, taking into account characteristics present in other games of the company, such as Skyrim that had a system for creating houses or Fallout 4, which allowed to build entire settlements, it would not be strange that Starfield had a similar mechanic.

