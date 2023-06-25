Michelle Bowman, a member of the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors, said that the report issued on the investigation, which was published at the end of April and prepared by the Vice President of the Reserve in charge of banking supervision, Michael Barr, “was not seen by the rest of the members of the Council before its publication.”

“There is a legitimate question as to whether this report provides adequate answers to what happened,” she added.

The US Federal Reserve report, which was published at the end of April, supported tightening control over the banking sector, acknowledging the existence of loopholes in this regard with the bankruptcy of the Silicon Valley Bank and other banking institutions in early 2023.

But Bowman’s comments reflect divided opinions within the board of governors on how to proceed in terms of oversight.

During a congressional hearing Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell responded to information circulating about regulators increasing bank capital requirements, which could reach 20 percent.

“The capital requirements will be very limited for the eight major banking institutions,” he said, adding that other banks may be less affected by the capital increase.

He added that the new measures “should not include banks with assets of less than one hundred billion dollars.”

big sinks

For her part, Bowman considered that “there is no way to strengthen the supervision of large banks,” adding that the review of supervision can only take place after “an impartial and independent investigation into what led to these bankruptcies.”

And she continued, “We have to be careful about what went wrong,” and “be proactive about what needs to be fixed and be aware of the unexpected consequences,” that could result.

It also said “a misperception and misunderstanding of the root causes” of bankruptcies could have “negative effects on banks, their customers, the financial system and the economy in general”.

Bowman pointed out that conducting an independent investigation will shed light on “the effectiveness of the necessary improvement in terms of supervision, reviewing capital requirements and better preparing institutions for access to liquidity,” rather than “increasing capital requirements for a number of banks.”

“It is quite clear that there is a regulatory and supervisory reform under way, but we have to ensure that these changes happen in favor of a stronger and safer banking system,” she added.