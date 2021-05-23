Journalist Martin Bashir, who is facing criticism over the fiery interview with Princess Diana in 1995, apologized Sunday to the sons of the late Princess William and Harry, but considered it “illogical” to link what happened during the meeting to her tragic death.

More than a quarter of a century after meeting Princess Diana that plunged the British royal family into crisis, an independent report on Thursday denounced the “deceitful” methods used by journalist Martin Bashir, who is now 58, to conduct this meeting, prompting the BBC to apologize.

In response to a question by the “Sunday Times” newspaper, Martin Bashir expressed “deep sorrow” for the sons of Princess William and Harry. “I never wanted to hurt Diana in any way, and I don’t think we did,” he said.

Prince William considered that this interview, as part of the “Panorama” investigative program, continued to shatter the relationship between his parents and “fueled fears, paranoia and loneliness in recent years” in Princess Diana’s life.

As for his younger brother Prince Harry, he went so far as to establish a link between the death of his mother and “the indirect effect of this culture of exploitation and practices that contradict any ethics.”

Princess Diana died in a traffic accident in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36.