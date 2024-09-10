Officer Danilov: Russian Armed Forces soldiers organized the exit of residents from a village besieged by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The battalion commander of the 44th Army Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Danilov, said that Russian troops organized the exit of civilians from Malaya Loknya in the Kursk region from their village, which was besieged by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

The soldier reported that a group of 30 people, including old men and a 12-year-old girl, spent two days getting to a safe place on foot – through forests and swamps. The column of residents was led by a soldier with the call sign Govor.