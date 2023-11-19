CNN: Foreign mercenaries flee Ukraine after facing fierce fighting

Many foreign mercenaries fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are leaving the country after facing fierce fighting, told in a conversation with CNN, one of the officers of the Ukrainian troops, Dmitry Kostyuk.

He noted that mercenaries come to Ukraine because it is “a good mark on their resume.” However, as a rule, they do not take direct part in hostilities.

According to the Ukrainian officer, most foreigners imagine combat operations as a firefight with the enemy, but have no idea how much artillery is used, under whose fire they have to stand all day. Therefore, mercenaries very often break the contract and leave the country.

“Almost half the people saw all this and said: “No, no, this is too much. We didn’t sign up for this,” says Kostyuk.

Previously, captured Georgian sniper Georgy Chubetidze, who fought on the side of Ukraine, said that the flow of mercenaries into the “second foreign legion” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has become noticeably smaller.