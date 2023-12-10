The Ukrainian army will be forced to surrender some territories and retreat to the west. This was stated on December 9 by an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Artie Green.

“There is a suspicion that if we have so few forces and means, and Russia has enough, and they are coming, then we will have to leave a bridgehead on the left bank of the Black Stallion, and, possibly, on the left bank of Oskol,” Green noted in interview with political commentator Yuri Romanenko.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces officer emphasized that such a maneuver is simply necessary and will allow “to minimize losses.”

Green expressed the opinion that Ukrainian soldiers, understanding the dynamics at the front, will have to defend themselves and go further and further to the west.

Earlier, on December 6, in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Die Presse, the adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, Mikhail Podolyak, admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are experiencing difficulties with the advancement of their troops. According to him, the military leadership of Ukraine is actively engaged in making adjustments from both tactical and strategic points of view.

On the same day, the American magazine Newsweek wrote that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has recently suffered only setbacks and is in a very difficult situation on all fronts. The material notes that Western countries have begun to refuse to send additional military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the country’s army is not making any progress.

Earlier, at the end of November, the German newspaper Bild noted that dissatisfaction with the generals, the government and Zelensky personally was growing in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces pointed out the “imprudence” of the country’s leadership, and also stated the absence of a communication system between neighboring units in the army. They noted that each branch has to fight for itself.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.