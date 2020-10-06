In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the police have busted a factory producing spurious liquor. The factory was running in Jankipuram area. Police arrested two people, including an officer of the famous London liquor company Diageo, for allegedly making and selling fake liquor in the factory. A Scorpio and Skoda car with adulterated liquor and wine making equipment worth Rs 25 lakh have been recovered from them. Police have earlier arrested two gang members, while the other members are absconding. The police team is looking for him. The accused used to put people and stickers of power houses, windies, fighter and crazy companies on fake liquor and sold it in contracts.The Chinhat police revealed a fake brewery factory a few days ago. Police arrested two members of the gang, Pratapgarh resident Saurabh Mishra and Lakhimpur resident Anuj Jaiswal, in this case. At the behest of the accused, adulterated liquor and other items worth Rs 75 lakh were recovered. The accused had told in interrogation that he used to make fake liquor and fill it in a bottle and seal it. After this, they used to put different liquor stickers and people on them and supply them on contracts.

The accused had named the names of the gang members

The accused also named the names of the gang members. After this, the police started searching for them. According to ADCP East Amit Kumar, on Monday, information was received that two members of the fake liquor gang were going to leave in Terkhaas area of ​​Chinhat. Inspector Chinhat Dhananjay Kumar Pandey and the police team arrested Madianv resident Vikas Dubey alias Ajay Kumar and Aliganj resident Ashutosh Pandey alias Sonu during the checking. During interrogation, the accused said that they run a fake liquor factory at Nahariya Road, Mirzapur, Nai Basti situated in Jankipuram extension. At the same time, fake and adulterated liquor is made. After this, stickers, bar codes and logos of Power House, Windies, Fighter and Deewana are installed. The gang members used to supply liquor in contracts.

Bulk of recovered luggage equipment

Police recovered a Scopio and Skoda vehicle from the accused. On the trail of the accused, the police located 1575 bottles of 200 mL of illegal country liquor, 140 liters of adulterated alcohol, 800 liters of adulterated alcohol in a drum, a bundle bar code, 8,000 from the factory located at Nahariya Road, Mirzapur, New Basti situated at Jankipuram Extension. Empty bottles, 10,000 lids, 3 alcohol meters, 1.25 alcohol-making adulterated powder, funnel, Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license, two debit cards and other items have been recovered. According to ACP Vibhutikhand Swatantra Singh, the recovered liquor and equipment cost around Rs 25 lakh. According to Inspector Chinhat, the accused Ashutosh Pandey has an MBA from a reputed company. He holds an officer position in Diageo Company. Under him, many things of the company come. He also ensured for the company that counterfeit goods of his brand were not present in the market. The accused, interrogated, said that the gang included Aditya Kumar, Vipin Bihari, Parminder Sardar and Rahul Tiwari among others. The police is looking for other people.

Used to adulterate expensive brands of liquor

Ashutosh Pandey, who was caught on charges of running a fake liquor factory, told the police that he also used to adulterate expensive brands of liquor. According to ADCP East Amit Kumar, the accused also showed it in front of the police by demo. He called for an 8PM and an expensive brand liquor bottle from the police. After this, he removed the lid and seal of both bottles very stylishly. He took out half of the expensive branded liquor and then sealed it in the same way at 8PM. He told that his gang used to mix with the most expensive brands by 8 p.m. At the same time, some cheap brands were also mixed in expensive brands. The accused told the police that they had approached several model shops and other liquor shops. Simulated and adulterated liquor was supplied there. He told that the gang has not yet adulterated the Magic Movement brand. It is not easy to adulterate it.

Used to earn more profit in less expense

The accused told the police during interrogation that the liquid chemicals are kept in the drums. After this, urea and other chemical substances are mixed in it. Urea and chemicals were added to increase the liquidity of alcohol. According to the police, the gang members used to mix their goods with contractors and licensees selling liquor. The accused told the police that they used to earn manifold profits in low expenses. The police have also received information that the accused are running fake liquor factories in many other districts as well. According to the police, there will be many other important revelations if other gang members Aditya Kumar, Gulshan alias Gullu, Vipin Bihari Shukla, Peremendar Sardar alias Chhotu Sardar and Rahul Tiwari alias Pappu are caught.