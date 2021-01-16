Friedrich Merz presented himself as a passionate servant of the party. “I did not join an agency for government offices!” Shouted the candidate for the CDU chairmanship in his application speech. One defeat later, he publicly submitted a self-application: he had offered the new party leader Armin Laschet to immediately “take over the Federal Ministry of Economics,” tweeted Merz.

The answer came straight away from the responsible office: Chancellor Angela Merkel had her spokesman inform her that she was not planning any government reshuffle.

This repeats what Merz had staged after his defeat against Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. At the time, he didn’t immediately hit the new boss with his request. But just like at the Hamburg party congress, he ignored the request of even loyal supporters such as middle-class boss Carsten Linnemann to be involved in the party leadership – Merz justified this with the fact that he might have ousted a woman if he ran for candidacy, and with an overweight of North Rhine-Westphalia. Westphalia in the party leadership.

In the Ministry of Economic Affairs it would be a man he intended to oust. However, one to whom Merkel and Laschet are linked from the old days. Peter Altmaier and the new chairman know each other from their first years in the Bundestag. Both belonged to the group of young politicians who accompanied Merkel as an advisor and discussion partner during her time as opposition leader.

What makes CDU top people speechless, however, is above all the chutzpah with which Merz challenges his conqueror. Because an offer that is clear that Merkel would refuse before Laschet could even talk to her about it – such an offer is not at all.

Merz has almost half of the delegates behind him

Merz is asking Merkel, Laschet and everyone who did not vote for him the question of power. Because behind the “offer” is a threat: Either you follow me – and Laschet will kindly enforce that with the Chancellor. Or I withdraw like two years ago and take my fans with me into inner emigration.

But what at that time could be seen as a move to avoid getting your fingers dirty in everyday politics and preparing for a comeback can unleash destructive forces in the year of the federal election. Laschet won more clearly than AKK. But almost half of the delegates were still behind Merz.

Laschet swaying calmly

Laschet calmly cushions the challenge. “That is not on today,” says the newly elected on ZDF and reveals how the conversation about the offer went. “I replied: I want you to be there,” reports Laschet. He offered Merz a seat in the party presidium. “He didn’t want to go in there.” Instead, then, the public application.

However, his solo effort cannot really surprise either. Merz – son of a court president, successful lawyer, lightning career in the Bundestag, most recently high earner – has seen few defeats. But he always took the few personally. Many men failed because of Angela Merkel. Everyone sooner or later made their peace with her. Merz is now 65 years old. He has no peace.