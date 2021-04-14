The American company is keeping the development of this long-awaited title a secret, while fans investigate every slightest move that may provide us with new clues about the new Grand Theft Auto. Although, several days ago some movements of the company could have given us clues about the announcement of GTA VI, but now, an offer from Rockstar Games India might have revealed the GTA 6 setting.

The information comes from the medium GameRant, who have indicated that Rockstar Games has published a job offer in India, with the aim of hiring animation experts. That is, they are looking for employees to join the team to create content for media within the game world (in-game media), in addition to working on different platforms to create different styles of media content, as has been done. indicated said offer.

After discovering this offering, Grand Theft Auto fans have investigated thoroughly and believe that the words “media content styles” could prove to be a clue to the GTA 6 setting, referring to websites and television shows found within the gaming world. If that’s the case, the internet didn’t become mainstream until 1990, with the creation of the World Wide Web and the first web browser. For this reason, fans speculate that the new GTA could be set between the 90s and 2000s, ruling out rumored eras like the 70s and 80s.

When is GTA VI coming out? All the rumors to date

Of course, take these rumors for what they are, since until the American company does not reveal the first details of GTA IV, nothing will be official. But still, the fact that fans are scouring the job listings for clues is a great indication that the enthusiasm for this title is reaching unmatched levels.