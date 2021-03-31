Agents of the National Police proceeded to the arrest of a 34-year-old male of Moroccan origin on the grounds of committing a crime of robbery with violence and intimidation to a lady in the San Pío neighborhood of the city of Murcia.

The events occurred during the afternoon of Tuesday, already around nine o’clock at night, when an officer of the National Police, meeting Out of service, walked on public roads and observed a struggle between a woman and a man. Suddenly the woman fell to the ground and the man after hitting her he snatched his mobile phone and fled on the run.

Persecution



Immediately, and without hesitation, the agent ran to the victim, who told him that a man had stolen her cell phone, after verifying that the woman was fine, the agent continued the race in pursuit of the aggressor, until it catches up and stops it.

The Operative Room of 091 received a call from another person who also observed what happened and immediately a National Police patrol appeared and helped the off-duty comrade, who was holding the aggressor to prevent his escape while he offered resistance.

Finally, the police action culminated in the recovery of the phone that was returned to its rightful owner and the arrest of the aggressor, who is accused of a crime of robbery with violence and has already been placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on duty.