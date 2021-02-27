A civil guard from Granada on Tuesday of last week prevented the registration of a new victim of sexist violence in Madrid. José Javier Mérida, born in the capital of Granada but with residence in Alhendín, reduced the owner of a bazaar located in the Plaza Mayor of Campo Real, a Madrid town where he is stationed, when he suffocated his wife. The agent used self-defense techniques to control and immobilize the aggressor, who was transferred to a Madrid hospital after being injured in the discussion, arrested and tried on Wednesday. His wife, who filed a complaint that same night, was treated by SAMUR at the scene of the events for suffering several bruises on her face, a breach on her head and abrasions on her neck, none of these serious injuries.

Mérida stumbled upon the scene by chance, out of service, around 7:20 p.m. «I went to mass because it had been years since my father passed away. On the way back, I found the whole picture, ”he recalls. The screams of three young people alerted him, but among the nervousness they could not explain what was happening, according to the agent told IDEAL. The person in charge of the regulation of the blue zone of the town, who knew him, did it briefly. “He told me ‘Jose, come in, he’s killing her'”.

The civil guard entered the premises, a bazaar of food and various products, and found the owner of the store lying on the ground, next to a pool of blood, with her husband on her, trying to suffocate her with his hands. “It was a marriage that, until now, had never caused any problems,” says José Javier Mérida, who, seeing the situation, did not hesitate to act. «I identified myself, I told him to let her go. He ignored me and, then, I had to reduce him. I projected him against the ground with self-defense techniques and I had to take him outside, ”he says. He had no shackles and, after a new bid from the aggressor, he stayed with him on the ground until the arrival of his colleagues from the Civil Guard, Local Police and SAMUR. “Everything was resolved, thank God,” he expressed relieved.

«They summoned me from the court to testify, even though I was off duty. The judge thanked me for saving the woman. Between them, the problem is that they have in common an eleven-year-old son who is autistic; at the trial, she was not for the work of going against her partner. That same night, he denounced, ”explains the Granada-born man, who was not injured. ‘I went for him, as everyone would have; I reduced a person who was attacking another and nothing else, “he sums up. “More than the reward that they can give you later in the form of congratulations or some kind of recognition, above all, it is the satisfaction of the duty fulfilled,” he resolves with pleasure.

“It is true that it is a very beautiful humanitarian service, where you save a person from what could have ended in something tragic, and more with the handicap of going off duty with what that implies. But hey, if my superiors deem some kind of recognition and decoration appropriate, I will receive it with great pride “, he abounds, to finally point out that” the Civil Guard is always there to help. “