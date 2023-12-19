Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 10:25



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A woman and a man, aged 52 and 48 respectively and of Spanish nationality, were surprised by an off-duty National Police agent while forcing the door of a hair salon in Murcia in broad daylight. The officer notified the police station of the attempted robbery at this location on Avenida de los Pinos and approached the alleged perpetrators. However, the moment he identified himself, the couple fled.

At that moment, the agent began to chase them on foot, until the individuals got into a car. Immediately, the witness stood in front of the vehicle to prevent them from fleeing, but the alleged perpetrators made some maneuvers to avoid him. When it seemed like they were going to escape, the cash opened one of the car doors, which allowed them to waste more time while a patrol arrived.

Thanks to this action, the individuals were identified and arrested. Both had several records for crimes of the same nature. In addition, they had been arrested on several occasions in 2023. The National Police verified that the access door to the establishment was forced, the frame was leveraged and the lock bolt was out of the slot.

When inspecting the vehicle in which they intended to escape, they found various tools that could be used to commit these crimes and three electronic devices that could not justify their origin. The man and woman were brought to justice.