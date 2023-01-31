How many more or less anonymous heroes have jumped into the sea to collect abandoned plastic in recent decades? Some are citizens concerned about the hygiene of their city’s beach; others are scientists concerned about the future of corals and other marine species. These days I have discovered yet another hero, someone equally interested in ridding the ocean of the plastic plague, but also concerned with empowering people in the countries of the South.

It makes a lot of sense if we take into account that 90% of plastic pollution is found in emerging countries. What if they had equal access to technology, knowledge and resources to fight the enemy?

This is the ultimate goal of Plastic Odyssey, an odyssey, as its name suggests. It is a laboratory ship that set sail last September from the port of Marseille, in the southeast of France, to visit 30 ports in Africa and America for three years during the journey to make stops to educate young people in the techniques of reduction and recycling plastic and help local entrepreneurs develop their ideas and turn them into businesses.

Map of the route that the Plastic Odyssey ship will take during its three-year expedition. courtesy image

Microenterprises that will take advantage of plastic as a resource and not as waste and that will also generate employment. And every clever and inexpensive innovation is released in open source so it can be replicated elsewhere in the world. The goal is ambitious: transform the vicious circle into a virtuous one through a global network of local initiatives. The expedition seeks to create a “great community of recyclers” because they will accompany more than 200 people throughout the world in their projects.

At the helm of this maritime adventure is simon bernard, a young French merchant marine officer by training, who decided to invest his efforts in the oceans. The idea came to him during a stopover in Dakar, Senegal, in 2016, where he was surprised by the amount of plastic pollution and at the same time the ingenuity of people to recycle and recover any type of waste. He told himself that if recycling technologies, reserved for a few, were in the public domain, not only would pollution disappear, but many jobs would also be created.

The organization has helped Cabo Verde provide solutions to recycle the waste washed up on the uninhabited island of Santa Luzia, which has seen the survival of loggerhead turtles threatened

Bernard fights against maritime pollution and does so on dry land. To date, there have been expeditions whose objective was to rescue as much plastic as possible from the sea, as is the case with Ocean clean up. For Bernard, these initiatives do not make much sense because the plastic ends up at the bottom of the oceans, which cannot be accessed, or dissolves into microparticles. Scientists call it “the mystery of plastic.” It is known to exist, but we don’t know exactly where it is. The one that floats is only, so to speak, the tip of the iceberg. So it is better to act on land before the plastic is discarded and ends up in the water.

The marine highlights, among the experiences, that of the Shatila refugee camp, in Lebanon, where an entrepreneur employs 150 young people who collect plastic waste from the camp and transform it into conduits through which to pass electrical cables. He was also struck by learning about the Egyptian Coptic Christian community, which collects and recycles two-thirds of Cairo’s garbage. They have managed to launch, informally, one of the most efficient waste selection and recycling systems in the world.

The stories of success and improvement already leave a trail wherever the ship passes. Plastic Odyssey collaborates with partners on the ground to set up small plastic recycling plants with turnkey containers. In 2022, two were installed in Togo and Guinea. On the western coast of Morocco, Plastic Odyssey trained teams to recycle fish waste.

The Plastic Odyssey team teaches local people how to recycle and reduce the use of plastics. Courtesy Image

In Guinea, the organization helped a businesswoman improve her recycling center and in Cape Verde provided solutions to recycle waste washed up on the uninhabited island of Santa Luzia, which threatens the survival of loggerhead turtles in protected areas. Also, she helped install four machines in Burkina Faso, used by a small recycling center run by women, which can now create new objects, such as tables and chairs for schools or furniture and roofs for houses.

