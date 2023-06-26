The idols are being stamped in the history of the teams, they become idols for their feats, for their feats, and because they seem made to measure for those colors. The Millionaires champion, the one who continues his happy sleeplessness for the 16th star, has his own chosen ones, those players who supported the weight of the season and the final, and who rubbed the lamp so that Millionaires would come out the wit, heroism and mysticism that led them to the crown.

Mackalister, the brain

The court led her mackalister silva, the hidalgo, knight errant of a thousand battles, artist of artists, the one in charge of turning the game of Millionaires into a ballad for the fans to applaud standing up. Silva was brains and heart, but it sounds better to call him Mackalister, or ‘Macka’, as the affectionate ones who love him the most and who seem to be everyone around him call him: ‘Macka’ was brain and heart, the player capable of putting intelligence to emotions and emotions to intelligence. ‘Macka’ led the team by his hand throughout the campaign and in the final. With him, his teammates feel supported, more attentive, they know that a coach on the pitch guides them, and the fans feel safer.

Mackalister SIlva, champion with Millionaires. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

‘Macka’ is already an idol, although that little word still seems very heavy to him on his chest. He will get used to it. He touches you. It is his design. “That label does not suit me to put it on, but I will continue working. At some point I said that we had had a talk these days about the history of Millionaires, it gives you goosebumps to listen to it. I can’t imagine 60 years going by and being there.”he said when the star was already a certainty. The fans, without a doubt, thank heaven, and the managers, for having a player like that.

Montero, the eternal flight

Álvaro Montero, hero on penalties. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

And while in the middle of the field the genius imagines plays that later come true, in the goal a giant floats, Álvaro Montero continues there, suspended in the air, surprised by the photographer at the best moment in his history, fighting with the wind to save those two penalties against Nacional, when he flew with the greatness of his body, with the elasticity and strength of his arms, while the fans moved with him and imitated him from a distance, as if in a reflex act that the inhabitants of the stands can never avoid, and when they saw him jump at the ball they jumped too. Montero guessed and threw himself at the ball, but he was not alone in his flight: Montero was in the thousands.

Álvaro Montero has had to deal with criticism, that’s what the greats face. When he failed, he didn’t collapse, he always came back with more determination. Multiplying his efforts: if Montero missed a goal, he claimed two stellar saves. It is the life of the archer, the one who poses suspended for the photographer cannot escape the focus of his cruel fate of the bow.

But Montero, recently arrived from the Colombian National Team, finished off his job with brilliance. Some already awarded him the goal that he allowed, when he, yes, he fell short at the start and saw his goal defeated in the goal by Jéfferson Duque that froze the stadium. That goal must have been hanging around in his head, “he paid for it”, the goalkeeper must have sworn for the rest of the game, while the stands were beating and the choirs behind him lifted his spirits. And on penalties he settled his debt. Whoever doesn’t believe it, look at the photo again, there he is frozen, as a poet would say: without catching the ball that he already caught…

He was hero. It is. And when the title was in his hands, he did not speak about him, nor about his exploits nor about his fears nor about his rematches, he preferred to speak collectively, thinking of each fan and each player.

“That has been built step by step in the institution, with the work of Gamero, the commitment of the directors and the effort of the players, the aura of saying that the team plays very well has been created. On the other hand, there is our fans, who have always accompanied us, that was something we talked about internally and the day before the game. That he deserved to win and that possibility had escaped us for a long time, they always encouraged us and accompanied us everywhere,” said Montero.

Llinás, the elegant defender

Gola de Llinás for Millonarios in the final. Photo: César Melgarejo / El Tiempo @cesarmelgarejia

Ahead of him, Montero always had a guardian. If he looked up, he saw it there, solid, serene, impeccable, sober in every action, elegant in every closure, furious when it came to barking and biting. That’s the other hero of this 16 star, the central defender Andrés Llinás, the one who proved to have a greater momentum than Campín himself.

Llinás played the final with the emotion of being a faithful fan and a thorough professional. He deflected each ball elegantly, as if you cleared it from him with your hand, as if his old job as a Millionaires ball boy had trained him in that art. Llinás saves no effort, he plays as if he wanted to save his teammates sweat. He was one of the happiest because this title was as if the fans were on the field, as if the fans went to each closing with him, with that decision that is compared to passion.

Llinás is a player from the bowels of Millionaires, son of the blue house, heir to that passion. As if that weren’t enough, Andrés Llinás ended up being a decisive hero – that’s what heroes are like to be called heroes – by scoring the goal that allowed the El Campín stadium to once again beat strongly, when his heart was weakening. The defender, a regular visitor to the rival area, went on the attack when his team needed him most, to score the goal in the 1-1 draw that led to penalties.

Without Llinás’s goal, perhaps fortune would not have appeared and Montero would not have been portrayed in the photo and the sky would not have yesterday and today –and tomorrow and the day after–

lucky larry

Larry Vásquez, author of the final penalty. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

There are more heroes, there are other creators of this star. Like the one who was predestined to score the final penalty. Larry Vasquez He remained in history as the person in charge of the final execution. No fan will forget that moment cWhen everyone’s hearts slipped from their place in their chests, when tears threatened to come out and flood the field, when hands trembled in a massive epileptic fitwhen a criminal charge depended on putting the soul in its place.

Larry was a substitute in both finals. In the second leg he thought he was going to play longer, he waited, he suffered from his substitute zone, but he knew that at any moment his turn would come, that he was going to enter the field to transcend, with that fixed idea in his mind he endured 95 minutes, when Alberto Gamero finally winked at him.



Larry knew that his task was no longer the match but to take the penalty, he prepared himself for that, he had fifth place on the list of collectors and kicked with the force of an entire sea: with its wind, with its ships. “God sometimes gives us things that we don’t even deserve, for me it was very special to be able to collect that penalty. You have to be prepared,” Larry said later, the one who also wears the laurels of victory.

Millionaires, in its magical night, was full of heroes, but others also left their mark throughout the season, such as Daniel Catano, who was perhaps the player with the best deployment, the luxury companion of all, the partner who distributes ideas on the grass. Cataño deserved this crown, he was the same one who was hit from behind by an intruder and unleashed his wrath in that failed match in Ibagué. Cataño paid his debts and returned with a double commitment, with a triple talent, with an immeasurable desire.

Because his career has been like that, of rematches, of revenge, like a year ago when he was playing in Tolima and he missed the penalty in the final against Nacional that made him an enemy forever with the red wine fans. That is why when he already had the medal around his neck, he vented: “A year ago he was crying at this very hour, first in the dressing room, then in the room. Receiving thousands of threats and God changed everything for me, I am very grateful.

Idols don’t always know that they are idols, you need to win a final against Nacional on penalties and live that night of euphoria to understand where in history they are now.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@pabloromeroET

