And the commander of the US Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, General Glendy Vanherk, said, yesterday, Sunday, after a series of shooting down unknown objects, that he did not rule out that these objects were from extraterrestrials or any other explanation.

When asked about the connection of the three flying objects that were shot down by US warplanes to aliens, he explained: “I do not rule out anything … I will leave it to the intelligence community to reveal the truth about that.”

“At this point, we continue to assess every threat or potential unknown threat approaching North America by trying to identify it,” he added.

Commenting on this, the White House press secretary, Karen Jean-Pierre, stated: “There are no indications of alien activity.”

“I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but again, there is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity,” she added.

And she continued: “The recently dropped objects posed a threat to air navigation, and we were unable to determine whether they possessed surveillance or espionage capabilities.”

For his part, another US defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “The military has not seen any evidence to suggest that any of these objects are of extraterrestrial origin.”

These developments come after an American F-16 fighter dropped an octagonal object over Lake Huron on the US-Canada border on orders from President Joe Biden.

It was the third unidentified flying object shot down by warplanes since Friday, following the February 4 shooting down of a suspected Chinese balloon, which put air defenses on high alert.