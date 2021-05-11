The Governing Council plans to approve this Thursday the creation of a observatory that will constantly evaluate the service provided by the Administration to citizens. This was announced by Vice President Isabel Franco during the presentation at the Assembly of the budgets of the Ministry of Transparency, Participation and Public Administration. Franco temporarily assumes these powers until the regular director, Antonio Sánchez Lorente, rejoins.

The Ministry of Transparency, Participation and Public Administration will have 54.2 million euros, 3.19% more than last year, and the largest endowment is taken by citizen security and emergencies. Isabel Franco explained that 51,000 euros per day will be spent on security, with the plan to reinforce the local police in the municipalities in order to reach the ratio of 1.8 agents per thousand inhabitants.

As for the Fire Extinction Consortium, the Community will invest 2.7 million in adaptation works in the fire stations of Cieza, Mula, San Pedro del Pinatar and La Manga de Mar Menor. Also soon 15 firefighters drivers will be incorporated and it is planned to consolidate 23 interim positions, among which there are 9 corporal and 2 sergeant. This year another 5 places will be taken out.

Also the endowment of the Copla and Infomur plans increases. The first will recover the surveillance service on river beaches, while in the second the contract for aerial means and teleportation brigade will be renewed.

Franco also detailed other projects for advance in the simplification of administrative procedures. Thus, he highlighted the creation of the Business Folder, which will allow investors to save bureaucracy and not have to present the same papers in all the procedures they undertake with the Administration. Also through this mechanism they will be able to make proposals. The aforementioned Observatory for the Evaluation of the Quality of Public Services will have a budget of 10,000 euros in computer applications. The vice president stressed that the Community’s electronic headquarters registered 13 million visits last year, more than 100% more than the previous year. The pandemic is to blame.

Other ‘apps’ will allow the Ethics Mailbox and the Stakeholders Registry to be launched. There is also a project for readapt the Transparency Portal and make it accessible to people with disabilities.