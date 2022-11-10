For a year, Esteban harassed Caridad almost daily during working hours. He was his boss at a technical services company in the Canary Islands. Whispers of her asking him to kiss him and he kissed her without her wanting, biting, whipping, “even reaching inside her underwear in order to access her genital areas,” he says the judgment of the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands, who convicted him of sexual harassment. A few days ago, the Central Military Court sanctioned two civil guards assigned to the Oliva-Gandía post (Valencia) for harassing a colleague during a night service. “You know that she keeps the windows open so your nipples get hard so she can see them, right?” was just one of the phrases, one of the most mild, which the agent had to endure for more than three hours on duty. And also this October, a complaint of labor abuse by an employee of Emulsa, the Gijón municipal cleaning company, sparked an investigation that ended up uncovering the sexual harassment and abuse of one of the company’s foremen for almost 20 years.

How many women in Spain have suffered, are suffering, sexual harassment or harassment based on sex at work? Exactly, it is not known. A November 2020 Ministry of the Interior report (Sexual violence in Spain: an estimated synthesis) specified that “there are many types of sexual violence that go unreported.” Among them “sexual harassment at work, whose magnitude we also do not know but which, almost certainly, is higher than we imagine.” It is this lack of data that has led the Workers’ Commissions to create a Observatory of sexual and gender-based harassment in which the Secretary of State for Equality and Against Gender Violence of the Ministry of Equality has collaborated.

It will be “a body for collecting, analyzing and disseminating regular, homogeneous and systematic information regarding sexual harassment and harassment based on sex in the workplace,” explains a union statement. The objective is not only to monitor and collect data, but also to help prevent it and provide women with a practical and effective tool to report harassment through listening, guidance on how to act, reinforcement and help. It is launched this Thursday and, from now on, it will have to spread and settle in each workspace where there is a Commission delegate.

“It is important to make visible that this harassment has special connotations compared to other workplace harassment, that 98% of the victims are women, and the harasser is a man in 98% of the cases, something that contradicts that violence against women It has no gender, sexual harassment is clearly machismo, with a clear root in sexism in the workplace”, says Carolina Vidal López, confederal secretary for Women, Equality and Working Conditions of the union.

For her, this type of violence in the workplace has been “socially established as legitimate”, and “reporting it and making it public still stigmatizes women, when what needs to be stigmatized is this violence and those who exercise it”. The law of the only yes is yes, in force since last October 7, is “an immense advance”; In its article 12, it recognizes harassment as sexual violence in the workplace and places the collection of data as one of the lines of action. “Sexual violence falls within the consideration of gender violence, harassment with sexual connotations as well, in private and public places,” explains Vidal. A legal basis that “should serve to get to work on all measures to stop it, and from all administrations.”

With that spirit of public service, Vidal adds that “it will not only be available for work centers, but also available to all citizens”. Through the website a contact form can be accessed and they have enabled an email ([email protected]) so that both women victims of this harassment and delegates, and all people can receive a first orientation. “It is also designed to guide and help the entire population on the most pertinent actions to take in the face of this crime, which is particularly necessary for very small businesses or people who work alone in homes, such as domestic workers or assistants. of home help, for example”, explains the dossier of Commissions.

Vidal explains that they have academic and legal experts to design the information collection protocols and the indicators that need to be collected, so that the information is rigorous and precise; In addition, they will have information from the delegates, who are a “primary source of observation. With this and the union’s own action and experience, a reference database will be created and a system of indicators will be standardized, establishing coordination criteria to standardize the collection and dissemination of data.

Until now, the figures with which the public and private spheres are handled are estimates or partial or too old. A 2006 study by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs in collaboration with trade unions estimated that 14.9% of adult female workers had been subjected to mild sexual harassment at work (in that year this corresponded to 1.3 million women).

The most recent is the 2019 Violence Against Women Macro-survey. According to that report, of the total number of women aged 16 or over residing in Spain, 40.4% have suffered sexual harassment at some point in their lives, and in the specific case of sexual harassment at work, “17.3 % of the total number of women who have suffered sexual harassment and who have answered the question about the sex of the aggressor pointed to someone at work, which implies that practically one in five women who have been sexually harassed have been in the workplace”.

Last year, CC OO already carried out the study Sexual harassment and harassment based on sex in the workplace in Spain for the Ministry of Equality, in which they advanced “the need to investigate the origin, presence, diversity of its manifestations, lack of visibility, inaction in the face of its development, urgency to find out if there are contextual, cultural, personal, family, economic factors, labor or of another nature, causing or favoring these expressions of discrimination and violence”. The only way that “detection, punishment, prevention and, ultimately, eradication” can be done.