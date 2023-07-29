Scouts of the Western Military District destroyed the observation post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Svatov direction

In the Svatov direction, scouts of the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District (ZVO) destroyed an observation post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This is with reference to a Russian soldier from the mortar crew ZVO reports RIA News.

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the capture of several enemy strongholds in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the Svatov direction.

“We work according to planned targets or by order, when we detect the movement of enemy equipment and personnel. We have a crossroads, where there is an observation post, they correct enemy artillery, and we work on them, ”said the fighter.