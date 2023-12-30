The security official in one of the service departments noticed that a customer parked his car in the parking lots designated for the department’s employees, despite the presence of a sign indicating that those places are not allowed for customers, so he went to the vehicle driver and asked him to move the car to another parking lot, but the employee was surprised by the driver’s excitement, and directed him to The first one made an obscene statement in English, and he repeated it more than once.

Due to his behavior, the employee, the victim, filed a report with the police, who summoned the accused, interrogated him, and referred him to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, which charged him with insulting him.

After the case was examined by the court, it was satisfied with the evidence and the defendant’s confession, showed mercy to him, and ruled to fine him 1,000 dirhams.