“Until October 5, everything can happen”. It has been the most repeated phrase by Zinedine Zidane before the insistent questions of those already baptized as heavy Press on the null transfer market of Real Madrid. The white club has chosen to release salary mass, guarantee future capital gains in young people with projection and give up some of its values ​​to try to get more facts or to maintain its selling cycle. If we go to the net, compared to the previous season, Odegaard is back, after its excellent performance in the Real, and Odriozola, but Bale and James have left. If we add to this the setback of Hazard’s injury, this Madrid he’s objectively weaker at the roster level than he was last season. The goal can be bought, but you have to want it.

The inscrutable Zidane. It is almost impossible to decode what are the parameters that lead to Zizou to choose players to make their lineups. This does not have to be counterproductive, but it is striking. Only Courtois, Ramos and Benzema seem untouchable. For those who like to see the glass half empty, the choice of Marcelo and Isco is misunderstood or the definitive not betting on players who transmit a different energy to the team, such as Valverde and Vinicius.

The prominence of Courtois. It seems that its release with emerging video games, such as Among us, and his hilarious conversations with Ibai Llanos They look great on the Belgian goalkeeper, who is responding at a spectacular level. What is bad news for Madrid is that their goalkeeper is the most outstanding player. That speaks well of his qualities, but frankly bad of the defensive framework. The Madrid of confinement won LaLiga by receiving few chances and asserting its aim. Courtois it will not always be the savior. If you lack a goal and your defensive system falters, the normal thing is that you leave points sooner rather than later.

The joy of Campaign. One of the images of the day left her José Campaña and the impromptu homage of his companions and his endearing utillero when his name first appeared on the list of Luis Enrique. A fair recognition for an extraordinary footballer. It is not convenient to lose the perspective of the magnitude of taking a leap from Levante to the National Team and, above all, it should not be forgotten that the dream of any child who plays football anywhere in the world is to one day wear the jersey of his country. For those who are bothered by national team football, La Roja can never be a hindrance.