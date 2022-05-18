The BBC said that Senegalese Gaye refused to participate in his team’s last match against Montpellier, on Saturday, to avoid wearing a shirt with numbers in the colors of the “rainbow”.

French coach Mauricio Pochettino said that Gaye missed the match for “personal reasons”.

But according to the BBC, the Ethics Council of the French Football Federation sent a letter to Gaye to verify the reason for his absence.

The council demanded that the player publish a public apology if the real reason for his absence from the match was his refusal to wear the shirt, or the assertion that this refusal was “unfounded.”

According to the letter, Gaye “if he really refused to play, it would be an admission of discriminatory behaviour”.