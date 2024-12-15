Singer Billie Eilish was shocked in the face with an object that was thrown at him during a concert he gave in Arizona (USA), US media reported this Sunday.

The 22-year-old performer was performing the song on Friday night What Was I Made For? at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, when someone from the audience threw what appeared to be a necklace or bracelet that hit him in the face, an incident that was recorded in videos that were later published on social networks.

As seen in these images, the singer stopped for a moment and he grimaced in discomfortand then continue with the performance of the song from the movie and box office hit Barbiewhich won him an Oscar, while he tossed the object aside.

The singer began her tour last September Hit Me Hard and Softwhich will continue from February in Australia and Europe.

On previous occasions he has already referred to the objects that his followers throw at him during some of his recitals, which he acknowledges is usually a sign of affection, but it is something that has been happening for years and “It may be dangerous”, as he told the specialized media last year The Hollywood Reporter.