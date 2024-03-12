An obituary about Ukrainian Armed Forces anti-aircraft gunner Vasilkov appeared in Ukraine with a photo in front of Patriot

An obituary appeared in Ukraine about Pavel Vasilkov, a fighter in the air defense forces of the country's Armed Forces (AFU). A photo of a military man in front of a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) was published on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The caption to the photo says that the fighter was unable to survive with his colleagues during the combat mission.

The destruction of two Patriot installations near Donetsk became known on March 9. The Russian military launched a strike using the Iskander missile system. The complexes were located less than ten meters from each other.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

The “homeland” of Patriots destroyed in Ukraine has been revealed

The Russian army destroyed the Patriot complexes that Germany transferred to Kyiv. British analyst Alexander Mercouris spoke about this on his YouTube channel. He pointed out that Ukrainian troops pulled the installations to the front, so the Russian military was able to quickly detect and destroy them.

According to the expert, Russia has begun a hunt for military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He also noted that the new air defense systems Ukraine received from its Western allies could not become a full replacement for the weapons that the country inherited from the USSR.

NATO troops could have died in the destruction of Patriot

Former American army officer Stanislav Krapivnik admitted that more than 30 military personnel from Western countries could have been destroyed along with the Patriot complexes. According to Krapivnik, the Patriot air defense system was most likely serviced by US military personnel, but he admitted that military personnel from other countries of the North Atlantic Alliance – Germany and Great Britain – could also be present at the site. The expert explained that one battery of two Patriot air defense missile launchers is usually serviced by 20-30 people. He also recalled that “last time, it was a group of Englishmen who were destroyed along with Patriot.”

Photo: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Speculating on the fate of the crew of the destroyed Patriot, Forbes military columnist David Ax said that the military personnel were likely completely eliminated. “The Ukrainians lost up to 13 percent of their Patriot launchers in one disaster,” Ax noted. According to the observer, Ukraine's ability to block the sky has weakened significantly.