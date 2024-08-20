Ciudad Juarez.- In the middle of the outskirts of Ciudad Juárez, the story of Alex arises, a boy of only nine years old who, until recently, lived trapped in the cruel reality of bullying, the result of a strabismus problem that affected his right eye.

Alex and his family live in an area known as “Los Kilómetros,” where access to basic services is a luxury that few can afford. However, in the midst of this aridity, there is the Gazpro Family Development Center, a place that offers much more than community help; it offers hope.

It was at this centre, described by many as an “oasis in the desert”, that Alex’s story took an unexpected turn. There, he not only found comfort in the midst of his suffering, but also the solution to his health problem. Thanks to a partnership between the Gazpro Foundation and the EMA Clinic, Alex underwent a free surgery that changed his life forever.

At the EMA Surgical Center, where “they take care of you with a mother’s love,” Alex received more than just surgery; he received a new opportunity. A chance to look to the future with renewed eyes, to face the world with the confidence that had been taken away from him by his condition.

Alex’s story is just one of many that show how solidarity and commitment can transform lives.