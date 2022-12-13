EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

A little further on, the asphalt turns to earth, the lampposts give way to oak trees, the path narrows and climbs the slopes of a granite mountain dotted with rockroses. Almost at the end of the road is the house: two heights of stone painted a dirty white, the same color that dyes the sky this autumn afternoon in this town on the borders of the Community of Madrid. It is a strange place for an oasis, and yet it is: the residence welcomes human rights defenders from all over the world —particularly from Latin America— who, burnt out and exhausted by the journey through the desert that political militancy sometimes , seek to catch their breath in these places to the north of the capital. Breathe, lick your wounds, see things from the perspective that miles give you, rest and return to the ring with renewed strength. That is what the project consists of. defendedan organization formed by a group of friends who almost 10 years ago decided to take care of those they care for and house them for short periods of time in this kind of shelter that they prefer to call “respite house”.

In the upper part of the house – the name of the town has been omitted for safety – a family lives all year round. The ground floor, formerly a storage room, was remodeled into a small apartment for the activists. A bathroom, a living room with a kitchen, a bed that folds into a closet and a couple of pieces of furniture make up the furniture. The large patio is dominated by a granite slab, but there is also green: an orchard, many plants, a pen with chickens, a wooden shed with firewood to feed the fire. The cold air arrives this afternoon mixed with the warm smell of smoke from a neighboring fireplace. “The environment helps a lot, being here, the tranquility…”, says Loreto Rodríguez de Rivera (53 years old), who together with Víctor Arias (53 years old), Carmen Peralta (50 years old) and four other people, make up the nucleus of Defenred , although depending on the moment there are about 15 more collaborators that orbit around the project.

They are the head and the heart that moves the respite home, a group of friends from years ago who wanted to join forces in the defense of human rights and found a place where they could contribute. All the work is voluntary, they do not receive subsidies, the financing comes from their pockets and small private contributions. Nobody receives anything from the organization, which they combine with their jobs —Rodríguez de Rivera is a teacher, Arias is a computer scientist and Peralta is a socio-sanitary technician. All three are from Madrid. “We know each other from working on drug issues, with minors… We met again in the mountains and wanted to do something,” explains Rodríguez de Rivera on the terrace of the house, sheltering from the cold in a gray sweatshirt.

The chicken coop in the garden of Defenred’s house. Aitor Sol

The project, they make clear, does not have the resources or adequate security conditions to accommodate activists at risk of being assassinated. The idea is different: offer a place to rest before reaching a critical situation, so that the militants can dedicate time to themselves. Take a step back to be able to take two forward. “When people are being persecuted, this is not the space, there are other organizations for that. The time they are here is a breather. It will have repercussions on the organization to which they return, but the objective cannot go through advocacy —giving a talk about the situation in their country, making contacts, political activity—, the time is for them. The experience we have is that this is also healing. Spaces such as cafes, snacks, some small talk in a center are proposed, but small things whose objective is healing, that we know what it does and can feel valued ”, says Arias.

They refuse to call it a “refuge”. “The problem is the imaginary behind the word, and the imaginary behind refuge has a lot to do with the war, with exile,” continues Arias. “Our imaginary has to do with growth, with construction, not so much with a person who needs it in order not to die, but because they want to continue living fully and satisfactorily.” The project takes care of the details, the times and values ​​quality over quantity. Since they started, about 25 activists have passed through here, most of them women. Its limit is three people a year, a maximum of three months each, although no one has ever been more than a month and a half. Normally, they receive them in summer, and during the winter they are dedicated to preparation and maintenance work.

During the stay, they seek psychological and medical support, also carried out by volunteer professionals: “The processes are very individual, there is no standard process. We don’t actually do anything: we offer a series of resources and it’s the people who decide. There are people who go out a lot, who don’t go out at all, who spend the day here reading, others who don’t stop inside the house…”, points out Arias. “Many times the most anodyne things in life are the ones that contribute. For example, we have invited them to our house with our daughters, they see how you relate, how you cook… We don’t teach anything, I’m still learning, but perhaps they think ‘I would love to be able to do things with my children’. Many times they lose perspective, both personal and family, because they are in the thick of it,” adds Peralta.

“I want to replicate the idea”

The project started in 2012. That summer, Adriana María Diosa Colorado (55 years old), her partner Óscar Manuel Zuluaga Uribe (50 years old) and their son Víctor (26) arrived from Colombia. They had spent years of political and cultural militancy in Medellín at the hands of their theater group, Harlequinan avant-garde project with a human rights approach from art, I work with women victims of the armed conflict, relatives of the disappeared or young people from marginalized neighborhoods.

Their work placed a target on their backs, they were evicted from several places, they had to hide in safe houses. “We are experiencing very complex situations, such as a threat made to us by a priest, Óscar Ortiz, linked to paramilitary groups, who declared our group satanic. There were many systematic events that occurred in 10 years that generated exhaustion ”, she narrates by video call. They had previously escaped to Europe, protected by organizations such as Amnesty International. And they decided that it was time to take a different kind of break and rethink “self-care”. “Human rights defenders have a hard time letting go of the hectic life we ​​have,” she says.

Carmen Peralta and Víctor Arias look through one of the windows of the rest house for human rights defenders. Aitor Sol

“The process was very interesting. I remember the reception showing us the beauty of the countryside, then they took us to that house prepared for everything and they dedicated themselves to treating us well, taking care of us. They always insisted that we didn’t have to do anything, work or perform, but we, as the minstrels that we are, had run a small puppet theater and put on two or three plays in the surrounding area. We met organizational proposals from the community, we walked through many places, they organized very productive and emotional gatherings at home, spaces for exchange and learning. Human rights defenders live a lot of tension in Colombia, and being able to live an experience of rest and security was very pleasant”, recalls Zuluaga Uribe. Over the years, their relationship with the Defenred people has deepened, and they have revisited them several times. “They are like our family, we have made the proposal of the respite house our own, we have disseminated it a lot here, we have promoted the issue of self-care from the perspective that we learned”, says Diosa Colorado.

Spending time in the shelter is simple: the activists have to have the endorsement of two social organizations that know their work; they come into contact, the team evaluates each case and if it fits the profile, the times are right and there is availability, everything is prepared. From Defenred they are in charge of buying plane tickets and also giving an economic allowance to each militant for the time they spend with them. “To live, to cover your needs and to be able to do some activity, buy a train ticket to go see a friend. The goal is that no person who needs it stops coming because they don’t have money to support themselves here,” says Arias.

On January 25, 2019, in Minas Gerais (Brazil), a dam containing 13 million tons of mining waste broke. 272 people died, swept away by a tsunami of mud and debris. Carolina DeMoura decided to investigate the case and not release it until she got justice for the victims. “I was very… I don’t know what words to use. Very heartfelt, outraged, doing thousands of things at the same time, helping people, giving interviews, working a lot with the situation that was extreme, ”she says by phone. During a trip to Mexico, she learned about the Defenred project and soon after, Arias offered her to spend a few weeks in her respite home.

“The stay was very special, all the care of the people, the affection, the attention. They give the possibilities, but they leave the person free to choose. At first the invitation seemed so wonderful that I thought there was a trap, it was too good to be true. But I trusted and it was the best thing I ever did.” DeMoura’s fight was documented by Erika González Ramírez and Matthieu Lietaert in the film The illusion of abundance. This year, during the film’s presentation tour —which included a screening in the European Parliament—, the activist took advantage of her visit to Spain to see people from space again. “A friendship relationship was created. It was once again very nice to be with them. I have the dream of building a respite house on our farm in Minas Gerais, we already have the architectural design. I loved Defenred’s initiative so much that I want to replicate it”.

The work has paid off. The first four years nobody knew them. It was difficult for him to spread the word, but little by little his work and word of mouth were placing them on the map. Human rights defenders from Latin America have passed through here, but also from Pakistan, Angola, Syria or Chechnya. Economic difficulties have sometimes complicated survival, but they have always come out ahead. They say they would like to extend the project at least until they retire. Or until it’s time to take a breather.