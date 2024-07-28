ORA total of 22 people were “arbitrarily arrested” from this Friday in “the context of the electoral process” of Venezuela, Of which “15 remain in custody,” according to a preliminary report published this Saturday by the NGO Penal Forumon the eve of the presidential elections.

In X, the vice president of the non-governmental organization, Gonzalo Himiobhe noted that the whereabouts of some of the detained persons are also unknown.

Of the total registered since Friday, the lawyer specified that 11 are people who, in some way, are “linked to opposition political movements.”

We alert the international community that these crimes constitute serious violations of human rights.

As of Friday, Foro Penal had counted 38 people in prison with some kind of connection to the candidacy of Edmundo González Urrutia, standard-bearer of the largest opposition coalition, and the anti-Chavez leader Maria Corina Machado, according to what the organization told EFE.

This Saturday, the campaign command of González Urrutia reported 20 cases of “intimidation or harassment” and three of “threats” since last Wednesdaywhich is why he warned of an “escalation of political persecution” against activists and members of the majority opposition, grouped in the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD).

He denounced “acts of intimidation, threats and harassment” this Saturday against members of the command in three regions of the country, as well as “the siege of the homes” of seven activists in two states and the “raid” of the house of an opposition leader.

“We are alerting the international community that these crimes constitute serious violations of human rights,” he said.

In these elections, in addition to Gonzalez Urrutianine other candidates will compete, including the head of state, Nicolas Maduro, who is seeking a third consecutive six-year term in power.

Hugo Chavez mural in Caracas. Photo:AFP Share

95% of voting centers are operational in Venezuela, according to electoral body



The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela reported this Sunday that, at around 08:00 local time (12:00 GMT), 95% of the 15,797 polling stations were already open – two hours after the official opening time – and counting the votes of people who went to the polls very early.

The president of the CNE, Elvis Amorosoassured that 100% of the institution’s technical staff went to the schools and high schools enabled as voting centers, without giving details about the attendance at these places by the electoral witnesses, who represent the 10 candidates in this election.

Amoroso did not provide any explanations about the centers that remained closed, nor did she comment on the complaints circulating on social media about some anti-Chavez witnesses who – they say – were banned from entering the centers.

Polling stations must open at 6 a.m. local time and remain open for 12 hours without interruption, unless there are voters in line, in which case they will remain open until the last voter has cast their vote, according to the rules.

Amoroso recalled that the only requirement to vote is to present the identity card, even if it is expired, and estimated at 1,300 the total number of international observers who have participated in the different stages of the process, which included audits prior to election day.

For these votes you are called to the polls 21,392,464 peoplewho will have 10 candidates as options, including the current president, Nicolas Maduroand the standard-bearer of the majority opposition, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.