Giovani dos Santos is experiencing the worst moment of his career, the Mexican player is going through a decline in his performance since he left Europe and arrived in the MLS with the Galaxy, an adventure at the end of the failed road, later he landed in the nest of Coapa and He established himself as one of the worst signings in the history of the club and now, the one formed in La Masía is conspicuous by his absence as he does not have a team.
Now, the striker is training inside the Coapa nest with the inferiors of América with the intention of not losing pace for the summer market, he even carried out tests with an MLS club in the previous days, although, he did not finish to convince and was rejected.
Azteca Deportes informs that the ’10’ was working at the Inter Miami facilities with the aim of being able to open a space within David Beckham’s team, however, the former America player did not convince the club from the south of the United States, since They noticed that he was far from an optimal level of competition, which is why they ruled out registering him in the MLS team and immediately, dos Santos returned to Mexico to train in the Coapa nest once again.
