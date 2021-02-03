A group of developers who worked on Obsidian (Fallout: New Vegas) Y Telltale games (The walking dead) came together to put together the Kickstarter of a new game called The Long Journey to an Uncertain End which has an LGBTQ + focus on a space opera that, if you like independent games, you have to try.

This team that also worked on Kena: Bridge of Spirits, describes his game as a space opera LGBTQ + which will be released on PC in the rest of the year, as long as it manages to collect the required sum through Kickstarter. Do they need a lot of money to reach the goal? The truth is that they only need to raise 40 thousand dollars, which is quite little.

To understand a little more about this special opera, we can review the trailer at the beginning of this news in which a bit of the context is exposed. The first thing we are going to notice is a certainly inclusive crew because it has LGBTQ + among its ranks, in addition to different races. Then, it is noted that the ship is a key section to understand the personality and roles of each character.

What kind of role does the ship play in this LGBTQ + space opera from former Obsidian and Telltale Games developers?

Well, the goal is for you – the player – to take on the role of the spaceship. Your crew likes to almost push the limits of what is legal and they need to avoid being caught and taken away by the authorities.

Throughout this special opera tinged LGBTQ + you will need to travel throughout the galaxy looking for resources that will help you achieve your freedom (not bad if you remember the formula of Mass effect).

Your crew made up of rebels needs to get all kinds of jobs to stay ahead of their closest enemy. Finally, in this space opera you will need to get resources and rewards with the help of each of those who travel in the ship.

The best thing about this project is that it has a demo which you can try. So you can get a better idea of ​​how this project works.




