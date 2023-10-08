Many shops in shopping centers in Israel are closed, only grocery and essential stores are available, an Izvestia correspondent reported from Tel Aviv on October 8.

“There is a huge rush in grocery stores, there are a lot of people. Israelis buy basic food products. The bread shelves are practically empty,” the correspondent reports.

Despite the rush for certain products, there is no shortage in stores.

A day earlier, on October 7, a massive rocket attack was carried out on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. In addition, militants invaded border areas in the south of the Jewish state. Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. The Israeli side began striking targets in the Gaza Strip in response.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced the war unleashed by Palestinian militants and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords. He also ordered the conscription of reservists for military service and announced the introduction of a special situation throughout the country. The next day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that most of the Hamas militants who had penetrated beyond the Gaza Strip had been killed in Israel. Thus, the first stage of Operation Iron Swords was completed.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible swap of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.