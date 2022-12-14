Crews of MSTA-B howitzers deter enemy counterattacks and support advancing Russian infantry near the village of Vodiane in the Avdiivka direction in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Kuban artillerymen are fighting here. Prior to this, not everyone had combat experience – several older soldiers fought in Chechnya, Izvestia learned.

Among the calculation numbers are two in newer uniforms and characteristic grayish bulletproof vests that mobilized fighters receive.

“In Korenovsk, we were sent from the military registration and enlistment office to this unit. And here is housing, life, everything is fine, ”says a soldier with the call sign“ Serpent ”.

Enemy artillery in the Avdeevka direction was one of the first to switch to predominantly Western weapons. Long before the NMD, Ukrainian troops were saturated with counter-battery stations (among them were the American stations of the AN / TPQ family supplied since 2014), instruments and surveillance equipment.

“I can tell you for sure that our guys are not inferior. They also work on enemy artillery. Today, the target, an enemy mortar, was destroyed. The crew will be marked and awarded,” an officer with the call sign “Forester” spoke about the confrontation between the artillery schools of Russia and the West.

He stressed that everything depends on people, their professionalism, coherence and experience. In the last counterattack of the enemy, only on the account of his battery – two units of destroyed enemy equipment.

The officer is sure that the Russian school does not stand still, but is developing dynamically. Krasnopol high-precision projectiles are used, which, although considered somewhat outdated, fulfill their tasks. In the near future, according to Lesnik, new corrective ammunition will be received, working with modern reconnaissance equipment.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

The infantry is trying to break through, but it doesn’t work for them