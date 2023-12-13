Tank units of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation continue to put pressure on the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), causing them serious damage. Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov talks about this on December 13.

Tankers of the 36th Army of the Vostok group find themselves at a new firing position in the Novodonetsky area in the DPR in the shortest possible time, since they received an urgent target. The unmasking command was sounded, and the crews were ready to leave.

“We may not see much, but we hear. There are fewer and fewer arrivals. It is felt that the enemy is beginning to choke and is experiencing a lack of ammunition. It feels like we are already going on the offensive,” the tank commander with the call sign Hattu shared with the correspondent.

Russian tank crews are working from closed positions on the positions of the Ukrainian army. The fighters of the Russian Armed Forces have at their disposal the exact coordinates of the enemy, while Ukrainian soldiers cannot see them at point-blank range.

“We managed to destroy infantry fighting vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, and tanks. If direct fire managed to jump out, then these were foreign tanks: Leopard, Abrams,” said the gunner with the call sign Dobry.

Olkov also noted that soldiers of the Russian army are modernizing military equipment right on the front line.

Earlier, on December 8, crews of T-80BVM tanks of the Russian group of forces “West” destroyed artillery positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk direction in the zone of a special military operation. According to the Ministry of Defense, tank crews of the Russian Armed Forces carried out powerful fire strikes on the enemy and thereby provided support to the motorized rifle units of the Russian troops.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.