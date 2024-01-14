Izvestia correspondent Daniil Levin visited the location of a tank unit of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) on January 14 and showed the situation there.

In the hangar where the tanks are located, soldiers are repairing and modernizing them. One of the vehicles was equipped with a device that scans the sky within a radius of up to 400 m to protect against drones.

The military notes that the situation on the front line is constantly changing due to the contradictory actions of the enemy.

“The enemy behaves unpredictably, he can do the same thing twice or radically change his position. They can hold the defense in the same form twice, and then change it,” said one of the tankers.

Tank crews are tasked with covering firing points so that infantry can get close to them. To do this, the crews fire from closed positions.

“We shoot like long-range fighters, like self-propelled artillery units and any mortar. Not by direct fire, but from closed positions. We went out, worked and left,” said another fighter.

Earlier, on January 12, Izvestia correspondent Emil Timashev said that volunteers of the Bars detachment were destroying the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Zaporozhye direction of the special operation. As the journalist reported, the enemy tried to dig in in the forest belt, but the Russian Armed Forces already had the coordinates of the target. Having fired several shells, the crews destroyed enemy positions, this was confirmed by aerial reconnaissance data.

Before this, on January 11, the Ministry of Defense said that the tankers of the Vostok group of forces were quickly repelling all attempts at offensive actions by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye direction. Tankers from Buryatia are on duty on the line of combat contact around the clock, taking turns replacing each other. Combat missions to destroy identified targets occur up to four to five times a day.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

