In the current era, technology advances by leaps and bounds, and with it, the production of consumer goods. However, despite the impressive advances in design and manufacturing, many consumers have noticed that the durability of the products has diminished considerably compared to those of past generations. Which It used to be built to last a lifetimetoday it seems to be designed with a program expiration datepromoting a cycle of constant consumption and accelerated. This reality is especially palpable in the automotive industry, where the technological complexity of modern vehicles does not always translate into longevity. Faced with this, Pedro Bastida, a mechanic from the Technical Vehicle Inspection (ITV), has published a video on social networks, where he is known as ‘itvdeltiktok’, revealing what, in his opinion, is the most indestructible vehicle in Spain.

With a direct and passionate tone, Bastida presents a relic of Spanish roads, the Citroen C15. “This van is indestructible and eternal, it is super simple, super light but with very good materials,” says Bastida, while showing in detail a unit that seems to withstand the passage of time without hardly flinching.

The Citroën C15, which was one of the most popular vans in Spain during the 80s and 90shas left an indelible mark thanks to its durability and resistance. In this sense, Bastida highlights the build quality of this van, emphasizing that “it is very well manufactured, it was designed to last and if you bought one at the time you surely still have it and it is giving you fewer problems than the car you bought in 2020.”

Throughout the video, the mechanic continues to explain the benefits of the vehicle, pointing out that it is "a van that is too simple but at the same time very robust" and that "it does not usually fail."









A vehicle designed to last

Likewise, Bastida describes this model as an example of durable engineering. «Look at how this unit is, the truth is that it still works, everything is in its place, we see that the pieces are of a fairly large size for the weight and power it has. That is to say, it is very well built, it continues to work and the truth is that everything is made of iron, there is no plastic at all. There is nothing that can be broken in the short term. “Everything is designed and manufactured to last as long as possible without breaking or causing any type of problem.”

Finally, the mechanic highlights elements such as the rear suspensiondescribing it as “super tough, super robust and super effective”, elements that, in his opinion, guarantee that this van continues running smoothly for many more years. “Here we have a simple but durable car,” concludes Bastida, explaining the reason why he considers it an indestructible vehicle.