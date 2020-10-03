Despite being one of the first countries to enter the coronavirus crisis, nowadays, Italy is resisting the second wave of the pandemic and it’s the the nineteenth country in the world with the most cases of coronavirus since the current health situation began.

In part, this resistance is due to advice and warnings from the Italian virolgus Andrea Crisanti, who helped save the Veneto region isolating all positives and realizing massive tests to the entire population when everything began to unleash in the months of March and April.

Now, the entire Italian country follows their strategies, which has made Italy register 38 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks, figures that leave far behind Spain that accumulates 330 infections for every 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

Your tracking model



Nius Diary He has interviewed the star Italian virologist and he has explained what his model, started in Veneto, is based on and how good results it is leaving: “The Italian model derives a lot from the experience of ‘Vo’. There we tested everyone and managed to stop the transmission. If we had done only tracking, we would have identified a portion of the positives, but 60% would have missed. Why? Why tracking is based on people’s ability to remember what they have done in the last five days ”, Explain.

But, Crisanti tells how This tracking many times does not work because, in some cases, people “do not remember it, they are bad and cannot speak or they are emotionally overwhelmed. Therefore, this type of tracking it requires many human personnel and is highly ineffective ”, warns.

“What we are doing is a mix between contact tracing and what is called ‘network testing’ (network test). That is to say, We test the entire area of ​​social interaction of the positive person: friends, family, neighbors or colleagues, without assuming any prior knowledge about these people. This method is much more efficient, requires a greater ability to perform tests, but allows identifying many asymptomatic and ending immediately with a regrowth ”, Crisanti has explained to Nius.

In addition, in Italy, the health authorities test all people suspected of having contracted the disease: “Forget symptomatic or asymptomatic. We go and test this person’s entire network of contacts, regardless of whether the infected person remembers having been with them or not ”, He says.

Crisanti talks about Spanish problem with trackers: “It takes a lot of time. In fact, They shouldn’t do it anymore and do what we are doing in Italy. Forget about this tracking because it is inefficient and requires a lot of resources ”, warns.

Confinement

On the question of returning to confinements, Crisanti consider that the sooner they are done, the more effective they will be, and responds to those who argue that the threshold to confine should be 350 cases per 100,000 inhabitants: “I don’t know which model they used, but without knowing the mathematical structure of the model or the hypotheses that support it, you are usually wrong. Italy, for example, does not have a threshold ”, Explain.

Italy studies expanding the State of Emergency

Although the situation is better than in other European countries, The Italian Government plans to extend the State of Emergency until January 31, 2021, currently in effect until October 15.

This is how the Italian Prime Minister has made it seem, Giuseppe Conte, who has indicated this Thursday that The Government will propose the extension of the State of Emergency in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister also has advocated for joint work between the central government and the different regions: “We have a very precise and sophisticated surveillance system. Therefore we must work at the central level, obviously in coordination with the regions and local authorities, to make decisions when necessary ”, has said.