Fabbriche di Careggine, 12th century Italian town submerged under water for more than 25 years, I could see the light of day again shortly. Located in the province of Lucca, it was flooded in 1946 to build a hydroelectric dam and Lake Vagli. Because of this, its residents moved to a new lakeside town, Vagli di Sotto.

Their presence has not been observed since 1994, when the dam was last emptied. Its still intact structures, which include stone houses, a bridge, a cemetery and the Church of San Teodoro, are submerged under 34 million cubic meters of water, and they only resurface when the dam is emptied for maintenance.

Only seen four times

As reported by local tourism officials, this it has only happened four times since it was flooded the ghost town of the twelfth century: in 1958, 1974, 1983 and 1994. Now, the local media claim that politicians have long sought to drain the lake to be able to see the town in ruins again.

Already in 2015, the italian newspaper The Republic He reported that Mario Puglia, former mayor of Vagli di Sotto, requested to drain the lake to try to refloat tourism and local employment. But now there are indications that it might empty again 27 years later that it was done for the last time.

Rumors for 2021

Lorenza Giorgi, daughter of Ilio Domenico Giorgi, former mayor of the local municipality, stated in Facebook that the lake could be drained next year: “According to some sources, Lake Vagli will be emptied next year, in 2021.”

“The last time it was emptied was in 1994 when my father was mayor and thanks to their efforts and numerous initiatives, managed to mount the entire town of Vagli and was able to host more than 1 million people “, Giorgi added.

Managed by Enel

Actually, the lake is managed by the energy company Enel, than confirmed to CNN It is formalizing a working group with the municipality of Vagli di Sotto and Romei Srl to discuss tourism in the area. Thus, the company assured that the remodeling of the natural environment is one of the initiatives that are being debated, including cleaning the reservoir and its possible emptying.