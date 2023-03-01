Kenya, the Italian tourist Michela Boldrini involved in the fire of the resort has died

Michelle Boldrinithe remaining Italian tourist seriously injured following thefire burst into a resorts in Kenya, died this morning (March 1). There 39-year-old woman era original of the province of Bergamoera admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the Aga Khan hospital in Mombasa, but due to complications it got worse day by day. The resort Watamu Barracuda Innlocated along one of the beaches frequented by Italian tourists, had suddenly caught fire, with the flames helped by strong winds and vegetation.

There mother Of Michelle Boldrini And landed a little while ago in the Kenyan city, assisted by the Italian Embassy which, through the honorary Consulate, has followed the story from the outset in contact with the local authorities.

The dynamics of the fire in which Michela Boldrini was involved

Michelle Boldrini he was a guest in the resort with his cousin. THE two were at the end of the holiday and they should have left on day after. For this, instinctively instead of running away quickly from the hotel, they had tried to go back to the room to recover the travel documents and some personal effects. But within about thirty seconds the flames engulfed the area in which they were, causing both severe burns, which later proved fatal to the woman. Among the Italians involved in the fire there is also a woman from Naples.

The roofs of the resorts were made only of leaves: the evidence

According to the testimonials of the inhabitants of Watamu, the fire would be flared up from the Mbuyu Lodge, a bar restaurant with rooms on the central street of the town, where there are also shops, discos and ice cream parlors which, however, were not affected. THE traditional “makuti” roofs, made with dry palm leaves, burn quickly and spread fires to trees and other roofs. In July 2 years ago a similar fire destroyed an Italian boutique hotel, the Alawi, and a series of private villas in Watamu.

Of the tourist facility Barracuda Inn there is very little left. While the adjoining resort, on the same bay and also Italian, the Lily Palm, has only lost its seafront restaurant. The general manager of the Lily Palm Resort, Maurizio Ciorra says: “The wind literally pardoned us, the flames stopped just before the kitchens and the hotel rooms, where about a hundred Italians are staying, were not affected”.

