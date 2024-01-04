A priest from the Italian parish of Guasticce (north) He was excommunicated for stating that Francis “is not the pope” but “a usurper” during his homily at the end of the year mass, the Livorno episcopate confirmed in a statement.

The bishop, Monsignor Simono Giusti, He decreed 'latae sententiae' excommunication, that is, not reserved for the pontiffs, against the priest accused of these acts, Ramon Guidetti, alleging that he publicly committed “an act of a schismatic nature.”

Guidetti, who is already dismissed as parish priest, held during the sermon on December 31the day of the first anniversary of the death of Benedict XVI, that Francisco is a “Jesuit Mason linked to world powers,” according to local media.

In his homily, explained that lightning recently struck a statue of Saint Peter in a sanctuary near Buenos Airesthe pontiff's hometown, and that the discharge charred the sculpture's halo and keys.

“The halo, because Peter is no longer a saint (…) And the keys because the good Benedict – speaking of Ratzinger – kept them,” said the priest.

In the statement, the diocese of Livorno asked its priests and faithful “not participate in any celebrations or other cult practices” of the sanctioned priest because that would entail “ipso facto the very serious penalty of excommunication.”

EFE