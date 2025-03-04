On its website, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) affirms that, so that nuclear fusion energy becomes a commercially viable source, a stable and reliable way to produce it must be developed. Among the hundred companies that want to exploit the sector, there is one from Munich, Germany; This is next fusion.

Its director, Francesco Sciortino, declares Wired that Among the company’s plans is the validated scientific design of a nuclear fusion power plant capable of providing unlimited energy sustainably. The CEO is satisfied by the publication in the magazine Fusion and Engineering Design of his study entitled Stellaris: A quasi-myodynamic Stellator (Stellaris: an almost isodynamic star). “It is the confirmation reviewed by parts that, what was designed in collaboration with experts from the Max Planck Institute of Plasma Physics, can work,” says Scirtino.

Francesco Sciortino, CEO of the Startup Proxima Fusion. Courtesy: Proxima Fusion

Nuclear fusion between physics and engineering

Supported by the EU and the German government with 35 million dollars and 30 million venture capital, Proxima Fusion claims to have developed the concept that will allow it in 2031, and before anyone else, make Alpha reality, the first net energy producing machine in continuous operation. “We want to build the nuclear fusion central at the end of the decade. As expected, IAEA,” Scirtino describes.

The achievement is to have managed to satisfy all the metrics, both the physical and those of engineering, “identifying the commitment between the different parameters dictated by all the restrictions that must be taken into account to obtain a feasible plant in all aspects,” explains Scirtino, underlining the uniqueness of the result obtained with his Stellaris concept.

“Until now, all pieces could be designed independently, but it is not enough to organize physical aspects and build metal structures around them. Everything must be optimized at the same time, and we are the first that we have done, finding the meeting point between basic physics and engineering experience,” says Scirtino.

As the name implies, next fusion has “merged” its knowledge of physics engineering of the Max Planck Institute, working side by side in the same spaces. Scirtino describes the company as a “public-private association, which combines the rigor and scientific quality of research with the rapid Startup“. Those who investigate need to publish what they discover, those who want to make it a commercial advantage, no. At least not immediately.

Proxima Fusion presents a new concept of power plant. Courtesy: Proxima Fusion

AI and the future of nuclear energy

The next great milestone is scheduled for 2027, when the Proxima Fusion team intends to build the Stellator model coila real -scale magnet with high temperature superconductors. At the same time, next fusion will also continue to develop two other facilitating technologies: additive manufacturing and AI computational models. The first is to “import” the 3D impression of other sectors to create completely irregular forms with metals.

The road is long, but there are multiple interested. According to Sciortino, in recent years, investors have injected more than $ 8,000 million to the sector worldwide. Proxima Fusion plans to hire a few hundred people so as not to delay the promised date for the realization of what has designed today in the laboratory: “We need Europe to wake up and decide to be competitive. We must depend less on the US and start producing technology ourselves.”

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.